Ankita first met Sushant: Ankita Lokhande’s first meeting with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was very strange

‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress Ankita Lokhande recently shared the story of her first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput on a news portal. He said that his first meeting with Sushant was a bit strange.

Ankita said that once they were going for a promo shoot and Sushant came to their house to pick them up. Sushant was standing there down the stairs and Ankita was getting upstairs. Although, she started preparing hairstyles and makeup from 4 in the morning, but it took 6 in the morning to complete everything. Sushant had been waiting for her since 5 in the morning.



Explaining the case in more detail, Ankita said that when she finally came down, she sat and slept in the back seat of the car with her mother. Ankita remembers – Sushant was very angry then. It is said that Sushant was so angry that he took the car from the driver and then started driving in a hurry. According to Ankita, Sushant felt that he had the attitude of a heroine.

Ankita and Sushant’s affair lasted for 6 years, after which they separated. While Sushant is dating Riya Chakraborty in his last days, Vicky Jain is now also in Ankita’s life. Ankita often shares posts on social media with Vicky Jain.

Last year, on June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead at his home in Bandra. Currently, an inquiry into Sushant’s death is underway, which is being conducted by different teams from different angles, including the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the ED (Directorate of Enforcement).