Ankita first met Sushant: Ankita Lokhande’s first meeting with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was very strange
Explaining the case in more detail, Ankita said that when she finally came down, she sat and slept in the back seat of the car with her mother. Ankita remembers – Sushant was very angry then. It is said that Sushant was so angry that he took the car from the driver and then started driving in a hurry. According to Ankita, Sushant felt that he had the attitude of a heroine.
Ankita and Sushant’s affair lasted for 6 years, after which they separated. While Sushant is dating Riya Chakraborty in his last days, Vicky Jain is now also in Ankita’s life. Ankita often shares posts on social media with Vicky Jain.
Last year, on June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead at his home in Bandra. Currently, an inquiry into Sushant’s death is underway, which is being conducted by different teams from different angles, including the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the ED (Directorate of Enforcement).
