Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Wedding: The couple dances like nobody is watching on hit Bollywood numbers in Sangeet ceremony, see photos | Wedding of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain: Couple dancing fiercely in Mehndi- Sangeet function, see photos here

Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared photos of Mehndi-sangeet ceremony on her Instagram. In which the actress is seen dancing and singing in the wedding ceremony.

Ankita and Vicky’s wedding functions have started and photos and videos have also started appearing on social media. Many TV actors were involved in Ankita’s pre-wedding function.

In a video that surfaced, Ankita is seen completely immersed in the wedding celebrations. Sara Ali Khan’s song Chakachak is heard playing in the background of the video.

Earlier, some pictures of Ankita’s Mehndi Ceremony had surfaced on social media. In these pictures, Ankita was seen with famous Mehndi artist Veena Nagda.

While Ankita Lokhande is looking very beautiful on one hand, on the other hand Vicky is also looking very dashing. In one picture, Vicky is seen lifting Ankita in her lap and dancing.

Along with these photos, Ankita wrote in the caption, ‘With the love we share, my Mehndi looks very beautiful, very meaningful and very memorable.’

On December 12, Ankita and Vicky also gave a great engagement party .. in which they got engaged. The two ring each other on stage, during which the title song of Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Raabta was heard playing in the background. The engagement party was attended by Vicky and Ankita’s family and many friends.