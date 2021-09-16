Ankita Lokhande cake cutting video: Ankita Lokhande shared a cake cutting video with her boyfriend Vicky Jain: Video: Ankita Lokhande sang the song ‘Pavitra Rishta’ while cutting the cake, told her boyfriend – come my real man

Worship of the sacred relationship and humans will once again entertain their fans. Nearly 12 years later, Ankita Lokhande is back in front of the audience with Pavitra Rishta 2, where only people’s favorite superstar Sushant Singh Rajput is missing. Ankita Lokhande has shared a video on social media in which she is seen singing the title song of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ in her voice and calling her boyfriend her real life human.



Sacred Relationship 2 is finally released on OTT on September 15th. Ankita Lokhande cut the cake on the theme of Sacred Relationship 2. Meanwhile, while cutting the cake, Ankita says – Come on my man. People standing in front ask what they want to sing on this occasion, Ankita started the same theme song of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ in which her pairing with Sushant once touched the hearts of millions and crores of people. After that, Ankita is feeding the cake to her boyfriend Vicky Jain and saying – good luck to my real life man.

Let us know that Pavitra Rishta 2 has been launched by Ekta Kapoor as a web series. This time, Shahir Sheikh is seen in the role of Manav with Ankita Lokhande i.e. Archana instead of Sushant. Recently, Ankita had said that no one can or will take Sushant’s place in the show and Shahir has taken the place of Manav and not Sushant in the show.

Ankita had said about losing on the set of this show, ‘When I went on the set of Sacred Relationship, I didn’t care as much about the rest as it hurts me because of the title song, because that’s my soul- it’s settled in the soul. I have a lot of problems with it. ‘

Now the audience will know later how much they love this new ‘sacred relationship’ on OTT. Currently, Ankita’s pairing with Shahir is very much on social media.