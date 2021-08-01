Ankita Lokhande gave expensive gift to boyfriend, amused vicky jain kiss ankita lokhande | Ankita Lokhande gave such a surprise to her boyfriend, started kissing while wrapped in her arms

New Delhi: Ankita Lokhande has progressed a lot in her life and she keeps giving proof of this on different occasions. Ankita Lokhande spends a lot of time with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Today on August 1, Ankita Lokhande is celebrating Vicky Jain’s 34th birthday. The Pavitra Rishta fame actress has surprised her boyfriend by giving him a special gift. The video of this special occasion has also surfaced, in which both are looking very excited.

Ankita Lokhande surprised Vicky

Ankita Lokhande shared a video on her social media handle, in which she is seen filled with excitement on the birthday of her fiance Vicky Jain. In the video, Ankita is wearing joggers and a hoodie. Vicky’s gift is seen in his hand. In the video you can see that Ankita asks Vicky to turn and he turns and asks for his gift. In such a situation, Ankita surprises Vicky by giving her a smart headphone set. Vicky’s reaction was priceless and he hugged Ankita. Both were also seen kissing each other in the video.

Ankita again expressed her love

Ankita Lokhande posted this video on her Instagram and wrote, ‘Your best years are ahead of you and your best is with me now and I promise that I will be there for every ups and downs of life and in between. I’ll be there for you too. Happy birthday.’ After seeing the excitement of both, the fans have also become excited. Friends and fans of Ankita and Vicky are wishing them a happy birthday by commenting on this post.

Ankita praised Vicky

Ankita Lokhande often shares photos and videos with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on social media. The actress also wrote an appreciation post for Vicky Jain, a day after her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary. The post read, ‘I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments I have experienced in the past, but then I met you and you believed in me. We fell in love Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person.’

