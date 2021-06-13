Ankita Lokhande Is Back On Social Media a Day Before Sushant Singh First Death Anniversary





Mumbai: Days after Ankita Lokhande introduced that she is taking a break from social media, the actor is now again on Instagram. This has come simply a day earlier than Ankita’s former boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s first dying anniversary. Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput’s Co-Star Amit Sarin On Pavitra Rishta 2: Troublesome To Think about Present With out Him

Ankita Lokhande took to social media sharing a image through which she is standing on a seaside, in all probability in deep thought or possibly having fun with the breeze. Within the image, Ankita will be seen sporting denims with a white shirt. Sharing the image, she wrote, ”Distance shouldn’t matter, As a result of, on the finish of the day, We’re all below the identical sky.” Additionally Learn – Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Prateik Babbar Says ‘SSR Was Distinctive, Wished to Go to Antarctica After Chhichhore’

Additionally Learn – Ankita Lokhande Takes A Break From Social Media, Fan Questions ‘Why Simply Before Sushant’s Death Anniversary?’

Earlier this month, Ankita took to social media asserting that she is taking a break from social media. “It’s not a goodbye, it’s a goodbye,” she had written. Whereas the choice left her followers shocked, a few of her followers had been additionally left in a dilemma about this sudden break.

On June 1, Ankita had additionally posted a story on her social media account and wrote ‘June’ with a damaged coronary heart emoji. On June 2, Ankita Lokhande went stay on Instagram to have fun 12 years of her debut TV present Pavitra Rishta, throughout which she shared a number of fascinating anecdotes together with how Sushant Singh Rajput used to show her appearing. Back then, she bought emotional and mentioned, ‘Archana ka bas ek hello Manav tha.’

Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered useless in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise had left everybody in shock. Ankita had dated Sushant throughout their present Pavitra Rishta and a few years after the present as properly.