Ankita Lokhande Marry With Boyfriend Vicky Jain Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Reaction On It

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s reaction has come on the marriage of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. He has reacted to the pictures of the actress.

Ankita Lokhande, who won everyone’s heart in the TV world, has made a tremendous identity in Bollywood with her acting. Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14. Their marriage took place in a very royal style. Even the actress herself was looking no less than a princess on her marriage. Ankita Lokhande also shared beautiful pictures related to the wedding on her Instagram account. The special thing is that now Shweta Singh Kirti, elder sister of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has also commented on these pictures of her.

These wedding pictures shared by Ankita Lokhande are becoming very viral on social media, as well as fans are not tired of praising the actress. In the photo, where Ankita Lokhande was seen making a grand entry, in the next picture she was seen with Vicky Jain. The actress also shared pictures of the rounds as well as the rituals that followed.

Sharing these photos, Ankita Lokhande wrote, “Love is a patient, but we are not at all. Surprise, we are now officially Mr and Mrs Jain.” This picture of the actress was liked more than seven lakh times, along with the friends of the actress also showered a lot of love on her pictures.

At the same time, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister also could not stop herself from commenting on Ankita Lokhande’s post. He wrote, “Many congratulations and many blessings to the newly wed couple.” Apart from him, actresses Mouni Roy, Pooja Gaur, Sara Khan, actor Kushal Tandon also congratulated Ankita Lokhande by commenting on her photos.

Let us tell you that before Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande was in a relationship with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two met on the sets of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and their chemistry in the show was also well-liked. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande also paid tribute to him at the award function of Zee TV.