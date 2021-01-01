Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput: Ankita Lokhande opens on Sushant Singh Rajput

The late Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 last year. So far, many things have come to light about the death of Sushant, who became popular due to Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

Now Ankita is talking about Lokhande, his ex-girlfriend, Sushant, who has been in a relationship with him for 7 years. When our colleague Itimes asked her if she was being trolled after Sushant’s death, she said, ‘I can’t do anything. I have nothing. People think then they make me a goddess, people think then they take me down. ‘



Everyone’s goal

Ankita further said, ‘I don’t think I’ve been anywhere in Sushant’s life in the last 4 years. There is no point in venting one’s anger on me. I think everyone was targeted during this process and that’s okay. I know what I stand for and I know what I think. I know where I went so it’s okay. ‘

Not part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’

When Riya Chakraborty was asked about the ongoing news about her joining ‘Bigg Boss 15’, she denied it. Ankita said, ‘I totally deny that. I’ve never been a part of it. Honestly I love watching Big Boss but I don’t think I can be a part of it.



Did speaking out against Rhea ruin the relationship?

After Sushant’s death, Ankita tweeted in support of the late actor. When asked if she had come to the defense of the late actor and spoken against Riya Chakraborty and spoiled her relationship with the rest of the industry, the actress denied it. He said, ‘I don’t know this girl, so what can I say? I didn’t even know about the relationship between Sushant and Riya.



Took the stand for which he wanted to take

According to Ankita, ‘I never talked about Riya. God will bless him wherever he is. I didn’t mess with anyone because I didn’t have a relationship with anyone. I took a role for who I am. I’m not sorry. ‘ Speaking of work front, Ankita is currently engaged in ‘Pavitra Rishta 2’. In addition to this, he also has some projects in his bag.