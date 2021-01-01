Ankita Lokhande shares Holy Relationship 2 Promo: Ankita Lokhande shares Holy Relationship 2 Promo

Sacred Relationship is one of the most hit shows on TV. Now coming back with a new season once again. Ankita Lokhande and Shahir Sheikh will be seen in the lead roles.

Ankita will be seen in the role of Archana Deshmukh as before, while Shahir will now be seen in the role of Manav. Earlier, the role was played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now Ankita has shared the first promo of the show on her social media handle.



Reminiscent of old chemistry

The beautiful romance between Manav and Archana can be clearly seen in the new promo which will remind you of the cute chemistry of the old days between Ankita and Sushant. Sushant got a lot of popularity from this show.



Ankita said – there will be love

Archana and Manav start a new promo by falling in love and getting married. Sharing this, Lokhande wrote on Instagram, ‘Love will be in the air, when there are human beings and archana! Join in their love journey that will soon turn into a sacred relationship. Soon on Zee5.



Ekta Kapoor showed a glimpse

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor shared IGTV which showed a glimpse of the first season of Sacred Relationship. At the end of the promo, it is said that the show will be released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, i.e. on September 10.