Ankita Lokhande shares Holy Relationship 2 Promo: Ankita Lokhande shares Holy Relationship 2 Promo

Ankita Lokhande shares Holy Relationship 2 Promo
Reminiscent of old chemistry
The beautiful romance between Manav and Archana can be clearly seen in the new promo which will remind you of the cute chemistry of the old days between Ankita and Sushant. Sushant got a lot of popularity from this show.
Ankita said – there will be love
Archana and Manav start a new promo by falling in love and getting married. Sharing this, Lokhande wrote on Instagram, ‘Love will be in the air, when there are human beings and archana! Join in their love journey that will soon turn into a sacred relationship. Soon on Zee5.
Ekta Kapoor showed a glimpse
Earlier, Ekta Kapoor shared IGTV which showed a glimpse of the first season of Sacred Relationship. At the end of the promo, it is said that the show will be released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, i.e. on September 10.
