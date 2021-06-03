Ankita Lokhande Takes A Break From Social Media, Fan Questions ‘Why Just Before Sushant Death Anniversary?’





Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande has determined to take a break from social media. Sure, she took to Instagram sharing the information along with her followers. This has come just some days forward of Sushant Singh Rajput’s first loss of life anniversary which is on June 14. Additionally Learn – Sana Khan Trolled For Sporting Hijab: ‘Itna Padai Likhai Ka Kya Fayda’

Ankita took to social media saying that she is taking a break from social media. “It’s not a goodbye, it’s a so long,” she wrote Whereas the choice left her followers shocked, a few of her followers had been additionally left in a dilemma about this sudden break. Nevertheless, one of many social media customers attacked Ankita for her determination and wrote, “Ankita is aware of that SSR loss of life anniversary is not far away, bahut publicity pa liya SSR ke naame pe! So let’s go underground and are available again later. #hypocrite @lokhandeankita.” Additionally Learn – NCB Summons Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bodyguard in Drug Case

On June 1, Ankita had additionally posted a narrative on her social media account and wrote ‘June’ with a damaged coronary heart emoji. Just lately, Ankita additionally celebrated 12 years of Pavitra Rishta by which her character as Archana was broadly liked and have become a family identify. The present additionally featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput reverse Ankita. On this event, Ankita held a reside session on social media and interacted along with her followers. She additionally received emotional whereas speaking concerning the present and Sushant and stated, “Uske bina sab adhura hai. Archana ka bas vahi Manav tha...”

Ankita had dated Sushant in the course of the present and a few years after the present as effectively. Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered lifeless in his Mumbai house on June 14 final 12 months. His sudden demise not solely left household and followers shocked.