Ankita Lokhande talk about her marriage with vicky jain. Ankita Lokhande reacts on marriage with Vicky Jain

The discussion about the marriage of Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande started with the beginning of the year. Such reports recently surfaced that Ankita Lokhande will marry boyfriend Vicky Jain later this year. It is being told that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have also got married. Both are in a relationship with each other for the last three years. Vicky and Ankita’s family has also given their consent for the marriage of both of them long ago.

But is Ankita Lokhande really going to get married by the end of this year, Ankita Lokhande herself has given the answer in an interview. Ankita Lokhande has spoken openly about her marriage. According to media reports, Ankita Lokhande said that I believe a lot in marriage and love.

I am very excited about the wedding. The reason for this is that two people live together and form a family. Such is the tradition of our India. Marriage in India is not just about boy-girl marriage. Rather, it is about the whole family. Ankita Lokhande further said about this that if I get a chance to get married, then I will definitely do it. I will obviously get married and that day will surely come.

I want to be a wife and have a family. On the rumor of her marriage, Ankita Lokhande clearly said that I do not want to talk about marriage and personal life at the moment. Let us tell you that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain postponed their marriage due to Corona. It is believed that both can announce their wedding date soon.

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 17:21 [IST]