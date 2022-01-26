Ankita Lokhande told the real reason for marrying Vicky Jain said I got married so that I could party

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been in discussions on social media for the past several days. Recently, on 14 December 2021, she married her boyfriend Vicky Jain in Mumbai. Ankita has made tremendous headlines from her marriage. Photos and videos of their wedding went viral on social media. It was one of the grand weddings of the year 2021. At the same time, she has now told the real reason for marrying Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande is these days busy promoting the reboot of her web show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Shaheer Sheikh on the show. Meanwhile, in one of her recent interviews, Ankita has given the real reason for marrying boyfriend Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande has said that she got married because she wanted to party. Yes, you read it right.

Ankita recently gave an interview to Hindustan Times, in which Ankita Lokhande revealed that she had a party for 3 nights soon after their wedding.

Ankita further told that ‘I got married so that I can party. You know that party we had for three days? We just wanted to spend that money’.

Actually, when Ankita Lokhande was asked what has changed in her life after marriage. To which he said that there is no change after marriage and he does not know what people think what will happen after marriage. The Pavitra Rishta actress said it also depends on how people see it. Ankita feels that some people take marriage very seriously. They consider it their responsibility to fulfill it. Whereas for Ankita it is just happiness. He said ‘we are happy and that’s what matters’.

Ankita Lokhande says that both she and Vicky are quite chilled out as human beings. That’s why not much has changed in her life after her marriage. She says that Vicky has been her support system for the last few years and she is very happy to have him as her partner. Ankita said that Vicky only asks her to do the work. The actress said, ‘I am an easygoing person when it comes to work and he is the one who pushes me towards work’.