Ankita Lokhande trolled for sharing wedding pictures, gave such an answer

After Ankita Lokhande’s marriage, now her fans are desperate to see her in Pavitra Rishta 2. In which a new form of Archana will be seen. Archana’s new avatar is going to inspire women. This is her reel life, but in real life too, Ankita is spreading happiness these days.

After her marriage, she is looking very active on social media. She is sharing beautiful pictures with her husband every day. Which his fans are very fond of. On the other hand, some of his haters are also making strange comments to him.

Ankita puts loving captions on her pictures for her husband. Which trollers don’t like. Responding to her trollers, Ankita wrote, “I am married, if I do not cast then who will put it”. Ankita further wrote, There are some people who are jealous and cannot be happy for anyone.

Ankita Lokhande has been in discussions about her marriage for the past several days. She married her boyfriend Vicky Jain on 14 December 2021. Ankita was dating Vicky for a long time. Photos and videos of their wedding went viral on social media. They were married in a very grand manner. Many big stars of Bollywood and TV industry also attended his wedding.

Let us inform that Ankita Lokhande is promoting the reboot of Pavitra Rishta along with enjoying her marriage these days. Shaheer Sheikh will play the role of Manav in this show. Apart from these, Usha Nadkarni, Suchita Bandekar, Ashima Vardan, Pooja Bamrah, Anant V Josi, Randeep Rai, Umesh Damle, Piyush Ranade will also be seen in the show. Talking about the serial, the main characters were played by Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput. At the same time, in this web series, Ankita and Shaheer Sheikh will be seen taking the story forward.