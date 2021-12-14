Ankita lokhande vicky jain sangeet ceremony kangana ranaut glamorous bridal look viral. Kangana Ranaut’s glamorous bridal look in Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain sangeet goes viral

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Sangeet pictures of Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande have surfaced. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are getting married. Before marriage, pictures of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s pre wedding are coming out. Kangana Ranaut also appeared to make the sangeet night special before Ankita Lokhande’s wedding.

Kangana Ranaut reached the sangeet of her special friend Ankita Lokhande in the look of a single queen. Where it becomes difficult to take your eyes off Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut is looking very glamorous and hot like a bride. Kangana Ranaut has shared many pictures on her Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut had a lot of fun in the music with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Many pictures of this have been shared by Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram. Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande have appeared together in Manikarnika. During this film, a deep friendship developed between the two.

Remind that Kangana Ranaut had also supported Sushant Singh Rajput a lot. Sharing a picture with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Kangana Ranaut has congratulated both of them on their marriage. Kangana Ranaut shares pictures from her lovely sangeet evening with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Kangana Ranaut also used heavy jewelery for Ankita Lokhande’s music. Kangana Ranaut’s entry in Ankita Lokhande’s music added to the charm. Kangana Ranaut is wearing a dark gray colored lehenga choli during this time. Golden work was done on this lehenga. At the same time, this look of Kangana Ranaut was adorning the forehead.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 16:17 [IST]