ankita lokhande vicky jain wedding album photo video viral read ankita lokhande vicky jain love story. Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain’s Wedding Album Photo Video Know Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s love story

TV industry became part of Ankita Lokhande’s marriage
Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s wedding program was going on from 11th. The entire TV industry became a part of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding. Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut also attended the wedding of their special friend Ankita Lokhande.
Ankita Lokhande beautiful bride
Ankita Lokhande was hurt in her leg, even after this, Ankita Lokhande was looking very beautiful queen in heavy golden lehenga. This picture of Ankita Lokhande is being given a lot of love by her fans on the internet. Ankita Lokhande has posted all these pictures on her Instagram. And it is told that she has now become Ankita Lokhande Jain.
Ankita Lokhande’s luxurious wedding
Ankita Lokhande wanted to have a luxurious marriage from the very beginning. He finally fulfilled his dream. Where from music to marriage, this marriage of Ankita Lokhande looked like a larger than life film.
Ankita Lokhande becomes Vicky Jain’s wife
Ankita Lokhande has expressed her love with Vicky Jain many times through pictures. But after becoming a bride, Ankita Lokhande was looking very happy in marriage. Ankita Lokhande herself is seen showing a demand for photos filled with vermilion.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s love story
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s friendship is years old. The two had met through a friend. According to the report, when Ankita Lokhande was heartbroken, Vicky Jain supported her every step of the way as a friend. Vicky Jain has always stood as a strong support for Ankita Lokhand.
Ankita Lokhande got married, husband Vicky Jain proposed like this
Ankita Lokhande broke up after the breakup. Vicky Jain also proposed Ankita Lokhande for marriage in a romantic style. Vicky Jain has convinced Ankita Lokhande in love and relationship. Happy marriage to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.
