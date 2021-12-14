ankita lokhande vicky jain wedding album photo video viral read ankita lokhande vicky jain love story. Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain’s Wedding Album Photo Video Know Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s love story

TV industry became part of Ankita Lokhande’s marriage

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s wedding program was going on from 11th. The entire TV industry became a part of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding. Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut also attended the wedding of their special friend Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande beautiful bride

Ankita Lokhande was hurt in her leg, even after this, Ankita Lokhande was looking very beautiful queen in heavy golden lehenga. This picture of Ankita Lokhande is being given a lot of love by her fans on the internet. Ankita Lokhande has posted all these pictures on her Instagram. And it is told that she has now become Ankita Lokhande Jain.

Ankita Lokhande’s luxurious wedding

Ankita Lokhande wanted to have a luxurious marriage from the very beginning. He finally fulfilled his dream. Where from music to marriage, this marriage of Ankita Lokhande looked like a larger than life film.

Ankita Lokhande becomes Vicky Jain’s wife

Ankita Lokhande has expressed her love with Vicky Jain many times through pictures. But after becoming a bride, Ankita Lokhande was looking very happy in marriage. Ankita Lokhande herself is seen showing a demand for photos filled with vermilion.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s love story

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s friendship is years old. The two had met through a friend. According to the report, when Ankita Lokhande was heartbroken, Vicky Jain supported her every step of the way as a friend. Vicky Jain has always stood as a strong support for Ankita Lokhand.

