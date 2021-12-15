Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Wedding Pictures, Photos: Ankita Lokhande Beautiful Bridal Avtaar With grand entry in the wedding pavilion, the actress looking no less than the prince of any princely state view photos

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Marriage Pictures: Ankita wore a long dupatta with her golden lehenga that was hiding her face during her grand entry. These pictures of Ankita have surfaced on social media

Ankita Lokhande Wedding Photos: Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande has married her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain. In such a situation, pictures of this popular couple are becoming very viral on social media. Ankita wore a golden pair on her wedding day and took the grand entry. During this, Ankita was looking no less than the princess of any princely state.

Ankita wore a long dupatta with her golden lehenga which was acting as a cover for her face during her grand entry. These pictures of Ankita have surfaced on social media, seeing that fans are saying that this ‘looks like a dreamy sequence’. So someone said – ‘Ek dum filmi’. Many fans were seen wishing Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain during this time.

Pictures of Ankita and Vicky taking rounds, putting vermilion in demand and wearing mangalsutra are also becoming very viral on social media. Many photos of Ankita and Vicky were also revealed during the rituals performed before marriage, in which both were looking very excited. Even while garlanding each other, Ankita started dancing on the stage itself. So Vicky Jain also started doing Bhangra while taking rounds.

Ankita also shared many pictures during her wedding rituals in which she was seen enjoying a lot with Vicky Jain.

In the recently shared photos, both Vicky and Ankita are seen missing in each other holding hands.

Captioning these pictures, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress wrote – ‘There is stagnation in love, but now we are not in us! Surprise we are now officially Mr and Mrs Jain.

Let us tell you, the marriage of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain was done with pomp in a five star hotel in Mumbai.

During this, Vicky Jain had arrived in a vintage car with the procession. Vicky’s golden car was decorated with white and red roses.

Ankita’s best friend Srishti Rode also attended this grand wedding. During this, Srishti also congratulated her by sharing a selfie with Ankita from her Instagram.