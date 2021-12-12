Ankita Lokhande Wedding Rituals Start Actress Put Mehendi On Hand Photos And Video Goes Viral

Famous TV actress Ankita Lokhande has made a tremendous identity in the acting world with her films and her style. Along with TV, Ankita Lokhande has also tried her hand in Bollywood. Apart from this, now Ankita Lokhande is going on a new journey of life. Actually, soon she is going to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain. The special thing is that their marriage rituals have also started. On the previous day, the actress got her husband’s name henna applied on her hands.

Pictures and videos related to Ankita Lokhande’s Mehndi Ceremony are becoming fiercely viral on social media. On this special occasion of Mehndi Ceremony, Ankita Lokhande appeared in a pink outfit, in which her look was really worth seeing. In one of her photos, where she was seen posing with a Mehndi artist, in the other picture she was seen taking selfies with friends and future husband.

Apart from the photo, the video related to Ankita Lokhande’s Mehndi Ceremony is also attracting a lot of attention. In this, she was seen dancing while getting mehndi applied. There was a lot of excitement among the fans regarding these pictures and photos of her, as well as she commented on the actress and congratulated her a lot.

Let us tell you that Ankita Lokhande also got a pre-wedding shoot done with boyfriend Vicky Jain, whose video she shared with her Instagram account. In this video of her, the actress was sometimes seen romancing her boyfriend in the desert and sometimes in the middle of the sea.

Sharing this video, Ankita Lokhande wrote, “The sand of time.” In the video, where the actress was seen in a white sari, Vicky Jain was also seen in white pants and shirt. This video of him has been viewed more than three lakh times so far.

Let us tell you that Ankita Lokhande wrote a post on Instagram for boyfriend Vicky Jain, in which she said, “I thought I would never find love and happiness again, because in my past I experienced resentment and heartbreak. Was. But after that I met you. We fell in love with each other. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world.”

Before Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande was in a relationship with Bollywood and TV’s famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But after a few years both had decided to separate.