Ankita Lokhande will be seen in the show Smart Jodi with husband Vicky Jain Sushant Singh Rajputs fans got angry after watching the promo

13 seconds ago
Ankita Lokhande will soon be seen with her husband Vicky Jain in the Star Plus show ‘Smart Jodi’, the promo video of which has surfaced.

Famous TV actress Ankita Lokhande has recently tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande is enjoying her married life these days. With this, she is constantly seen sharing her photos and videos. At the same time, Ankita is going to appear on screen for the first time with her husband Vicky Jain. Both are going to be seen in a new show ‘Smart Jodi’ of Star Plus. A promo video of the same show has surfaced.

The promo video of this show of Ankita and Vicky has been released by Star Plus channel. This promo video is being liked a lot by the people. Seeing this video, people are praising the pair of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. In this promo, it can be seen that Ankita is praising her husband Vicky Jain, she says ‘like he loves me, no one has done this before’.

On the one hand, where Ankita’s fans are praising their pair, on the other hand the fans of Ankita Lokhande’s ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are looking very angry with them. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans Ankita Lokhande is not liking this video at all, Sushant’s fans are starting to remember her. A user even called the actress a ‘liar’.

Commenting on a user, wrote, ‘What about Sushant Singh Rajput, you are false. The same line was spoken for Sushant Singh Rajput in a dance reality show on Sony. While the other has written ‘Ankita Lokhande is not missing her ex boyfriend at all’.

Let us tell you that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s show ‘Smart Jodi’ is going to air on Star Plus. Apart from Ankita and Vicky, Bhagyashree with her husband Himalaya Dasani, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt will also be seen in the show. The promos of all these couples have also surfaced. At the same time, there is a lot of curiosity among the fans after watching these promo videos.


