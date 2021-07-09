Ankush Raja, Neelam Giri’s song ‘Kamar Lapkua’ made people crazy | Ankush Raja and Neelam Giri’s ‘Kamar Lapkua’ rocked, VIDEO will start dancing

New Delhi: Worldwide Records in Bhojpuri Music Industry Bhojpuri rocked YouTube with the release of video song ‘Kamar Lapkua’ of singer Ankush Raja and trending girl Neelam Giri on Tuesday. Ankush Raja and trending singer Shilpi Raj have decorated this song with their melodious voice.

25 lakh views

In just a few days of its release, more than 25 lakh people have seen this song. Ankush Raja and Neelam Giri’s latke-jhatke in the song has made the audience crazy. Neelam Giri is looking beautiful and attractive in this song. The song is shot in a very grand manner, which has a confluence of dance, location, costume, dancers and style.

Neelam Giri’s performance injured

Ever since the teaser of this song was released, presented by Worldwide Records, the audience was eagerly waiting for the song. While people are liking Neelam Giri’s style, Ankush Raja’s dance in a very romantic style and his energy is worth watching.

Shilpi Raj’s voice magic

Ratnakar Kumar is the producer of the song presented by Worldwide Records. The song is sung by Ankush Raja and Shilpi Raj while the music is composed by Chhotu Rawat, lyricist Bose Rampuri and director Ravi Pandit.

