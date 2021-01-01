Anna Hazare on temples in Maharashtra: Anna Hazare asked the Uddhav government why temples were not opened in Maharashtra?

Social activist Anna Hazare has questioned the Maharashtra government’s role in not reopening temples in the state. “If there is a movement to lift the ban on temples, we will support it,” he said. Hazare questioned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s refusal to reopen the temples. For this, they targeted the government by showing long queues outside liquor shops.Hazare said on Saturday in Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district that he was met by a delegation of some people demanding restoration of temples. Why doesn’t the state government open the temple? What danger does the state government see in opening a temple for the people? If Covid-1 is the reason then why there are long queues outside liquor shops.

‘If there is a movement, we will support it’

Hazare, 4, said he had promised to support the delegation and would be with them if they agitated for the reopening of temples. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has reopened many areas in view of the improvement in the coronavirus situation and fully vaccinated people have been allowed to travel on local trains in Mumbai.

BJP is demanding opening of the temple

However, the state government is still reluctant to reopen religious sites for fear of the spread of the coronavirus, especially since a third wave of epidemics is expected. Remarkably, the Opposition BJP is demanding reopening of temples for the people. Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 4,831 new cases of coronavirus and 126 deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 64,52,273 and the death toll to 1,37,026, a health department official said.

