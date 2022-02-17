Anna Shcherbakova Is Free Skate Gold; Sasha Trusova Silver – Gadget Clock





It was nearly an ROC sweep of the podium in the women’s single figure skating event, but at the end of the competition, it was only Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra “Sasha” Trusova winning medals.

Shcherbakova won gold in the competition while Trusova took silver. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto won the bronze as ROC favorite Kamila Valieva stumbled in the free skate, falling just short of the podium. Learn more about that here.

Team USA’s Mariah Bell, the oldest U.S. women’s singles skater at the competition since 1928, finished 10th in the event. She scored a 134.85 in her “Hallelujah” free skate for a total of 202.30.

Teammate Alysa Liu, the youngest athlete representing Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics, finished in seventh place, was the top scorer for America, earning a 139.45 in the free skate for a total score of 208.95. Cornell University grad Karen Chen was more in the middle-of-the-pack in standings. She scored a 115.82 on her free skate for a total of 179.83. Her short program score suffered because of a fall.

See highlights and the full replay of the women’s free skate competition below.

Shcherbakova nails free skate quads en route to women’s gold

Reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova lands two quads and six triples in the women’s free skate to score a 175.75 and win the Olympic title.

Trusova of ROC claims silver with performance in free skate

Alexandra “Sasha” Trusova fully rotated four of five planned quads during the free skate for a personal best of 177.13 points for a total of 251.73 points, good enough to secure the silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Kaori Sakamoto’s strong free skate leads to Olympic bronze

Kaori Sakamoto’s free skate performance during the women’s singles figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics yielded a score of 153.29 for a total of 231.33 points which allowed Sakamoto to swipe the bronze.

Liu under-rotates triple axel, leads U.S. women in free

The youngest American figure skater at the Olympics, 16-year-old Alysa Liu performed an under-rotated triple axel in the women’s free skate on her way to scoring a 139.45 and finishing seventh overall.

Mariah Bell caps 1st Olympics with clean free skate

Mariah Bell bounced back from a fall in the short program to perform a clean free skate with a score of 136.92 in her first Olympic Games.

Kamila Valieva falls twice in free skate, finishes 4th

Kamila Valieva fell twice twice during her free skate and was unable to cleanly land any of her three quad attempts, yielding a score of 141.93 points for a total of 224.09 points, resulting in a fourth-place finish.

Chen follows up short with uneven free skate performance

During the free skate portion at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Karen Chen put her hand down on a triple loop, popped a triple lutz, and fell on another triple loop, finishing with 115.82 points for a total of 179.93 points.

Full replay of women’s free skate competition

See the full replay of the women’s free skate competition below.