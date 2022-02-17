World

Anna Shcherbakova Is Free Skate Gold; Sasha Trusova Silver – Gadget Clock

20 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Anna Shcherbakova Is Free Skate Gold; Sasha Trusova Silver – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Anna Shcherbakova Is Free Skate Gold; Sasha Trusova Silver – Gadget Clock

Anna Shcherbakova Is Free Skate Gold; Sasha Trusova Silver – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1371107437

It was nearly an ROC sweep of the podium in the women’s single figure skating event, but at the end of the competition, it was only Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra “Sasha” Trusova winning medals.

Shcherbakova won gold in the competition while Trusova took silver. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto won the bronze as ROC favorite Kamila Valieva stumbled in the free skate, falling just short of the podium. Learn more about that here.

Team USA’s Mariah Bell, the oldest U.S. women’s singles skater at the competition since 1928, finished 10th in the event. She scored a 134.85 in her “Hallelujah” free skate for a total of 202.30.

Teammate Alysa Liu, the youngest athlete representing Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics, finished in seventh place, was the top scorer for America, earning a 139.45 in the free skate for a total score of 208.95. Cornell University grad Karen Chen was more in the middle-of-the-pack in standings. She scored a 115.82 on her free skate for a total of 179.83. Her short program score suffered because of a fall.

See highlights and the full replay of the women’s free skate competition below.

Shcherbakova nails free skate quads en route to women’s gold

Contents hide
1 Shcherbakova nails free skate quads en route to women’s gold
2 Trusova of ROC claims silver with performance in free skate
3 Kaori Sakamoto’s strong free skate leads to Olympic bronze
4 Liu under-rotates triple axel, leads U.S. women in free
5 Mariah Bell caps 1st Olympics with clean free skate
6 Kamila Valieva falls twice in free skate, finishes 4th
7 Chen follows up short with uneven free skate performance
8 Full replay of women’s free skate competition

Reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova lands two quads and six triples in the women’s free skate to score a 175.75 and win the Olympic title.

READ Also  A Week After Bronx Fire, Families to Bury Their Loved Ones – Gadget Clock

Trusova of ROC claims silver with performance in free skate

Alexandra “Sasha” Trusova fully rotated four of five planned quads during the free skate for a personal best of 177.13 points for a total of 251.73 points, good enough to secure the silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Kaori Sakamoto’s strong free skate leads to Olympic bronze

Kaori Sakamoto’s free skate performance during the women’s singles figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics yielded a score of 153.29 for a total of 231.33 points which allowed Sakamoto to swipe the bronze.

Liu under-rotates triple axel, leads U.S. women in free

The youngest American figure skater at the Olympics, 16-year-old Alysa Liu performed an under-rotated triple axel in the women’s free skate on her way to scoring a 139.45 and finishing seventh overall.

Mariah Bell caps 1st Olympics with clean free skate

Mariah Bell bounced back from a fall in the short program to perform a clean free skate with a score of 136.92 in her first Olympic Games.

Kamila Valieva falls twice in free skate, finishes 4th

Kamila Valieva fell twice twice during her free skate and was unable to cleanly land any of her three quad attempts, yielding a score of 141.93 points for a total of 224.09 points, resulting in a fourth-place finish.

Chen follows up short with uneven free skate performance

During the free skate portion at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Karen Chen put her hand down on a triple loop, popped a triple lutz, and fell on another triple loop, finishing with 115.82 points for a total of 179.93 points.

READ Also  A Native New Yorker Wrangles Pikachu in Thanksgiving Parade

Full replay of women’s free skate competition

See the full replay of the women’s free skate competition below.

#Anna #Shcherbakova #Free #Skate #Gold #Sasha #Trusova #Silver #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks for forgiveness over handling of clergy sex abuse cases, but denies wrongdoing

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment