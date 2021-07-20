People

Anna Zak Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Anna Zak Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Anna Zak Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Anna Zak Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Anna Zak , Is Israeli Internet personality, model, singer.Her followers consist of over 4 million followers over Tiktok 1 million followers Instagram became famous on social media both in Israel and internationally

Anna Zak Is considered one of The most influential Israelis on the Internet. Anna Zak Ranked by Nana 10 In 2017, it was number one on the list of Israeli youth who influenced Instagram. As of 2017, she is ranked number one influential. Israel Instagrammer, In front of me Bar Refaeli, by Israel Internet Association.. Anna Zak Acts as a host for Music 24 Show’Becoming a singer

Anna Zak's Age Song
Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Anna Kuzenkov
nickname Anna
Known name Anna Zack
Birthday March 12, 2001
age 19 years (as of 2020)
place of origin Sochi, Russia
Birthplace Sochi, Russia
Current place of residence Los Angeles, California, USA
Country of Citizenship Israeli
Profession Singer | Tiktok Star
Marriage status Unmarried
Boyfriend / Affair single
religion Christian
Zodiac Pisces
Eating habits vegetarian
Anna Zak Height bf Age 2020
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Ashdod’s Mekifuhei High School
College / university Los Angeles, California, USA. Qualification,
Educational background graduate student
Ethnicity Christian
Father’s name Dennis Kuzenkov
Mother’s name Natalia Kuzenkov
Brother’s name Not in
Sister name Kuzenkov
Spouse / husband’s name NA
Child (child) NA
Anna Zak Height bf Age
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Anna Zak Currently debuting with about one song “Money Honey”. It has been played 4.5 million times on YouTube. On December 24, 2017, she released her second song “my love”, It is currently played about 3.5 million times on YouTube. On March 27, 2018, she released her third single “Bang Bang”, This is currently about Played 5 million times on YouTube. She regularly performs in concerts throughout Israel and also plays covers of popular songs.

Anna Zak Israeli movie new soundtrack released “To the edge” Produced by an Israeli songwriter HenrySung in Hebrew, Currently about 1.9 million views On youtube. August 2, 2018, she Richard Olinsky Called “gravity” With Fat Joe, Played 5.4 million times on YouTube.. On April 22, 2019, she released her fourth single “Ticktaku”, Sung in English and Hebrew. It has been viewed on YouTube 5.4 million times.

Anna Zak Released a fifth single called “”Call it“Currently, it has been played about 1.2 million times on YouTube. Anna Zak Released a sixth single called “”Hora Mamashita“It is sung in English, Spanish and Hebrew. It has been viewed on YouTube 3.9 million times.

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 1 million dollars (about)
Monthly salary / income $ 14,500
Home address Los Angeles, California, USA
Street address Los Angeles, California, USA

favorite:-

Favorite food Focaccia bread
Favorite actor Chris Hemsworth
Favorite actress Gigi Hadid
Favorite color gray
Favorite hobby Acting and singing
Favorite cricket player Quinton Decock
Favorite destination Rome, New York, Japan, London
Favorite singer Sia
Favorite movie Jumanji
Anna Zak Height bf Age Bio
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color blonde
Eye color brown
height Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
Meters – 1.70 m
Centimeter – 170 cm
weight Kilogram – 68 Kg
Figure measurement Size – 34
Waist size – 26 inches
Hip size – 34 inches
Figure measurement – ​​34-26-34
Shoe size – 8 US

Fourstock

