Anna Zak Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Anna Zak , Is Israeli Internet personality, model, singer.Her followers consist of over 4 million followers over Tiktok 1 million followers Instagram became famous on social media both in Israel and internationally
Anna Zak Is considered one of The most influential Israelis on the Internet. Anna Zak Ranked by Nana 10 In 2017, it was number one on the list of Israeli youth who influenced Instagram. As of 2017, she is ranked number one influential. Israel Instagrammer, In front of me Bar Refaeli, by Israel Internet Association.. Anna Zak Acts as a host for Music 24 Show’Becoming a singer
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Anna Kuzenkov
|nickname
|Anna
|Known name
|Anna Zack
|Birthday
|March 12, 2001
|age
|19 years (as of 2020)
|place of origin
|Sochi, Russia
|Birthplace
|Sochi, Russia
|Current place of residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Country of Citizenship
|Israeli
|Profession
|Singer | Tiktok Star
|Marriage status
|Unmarried
|Boyfriend / Affair
|single
|religion
|Christian
|Zodiac
|Pisces
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-
|school name
|Ashdod’s Mekifuhei High School
|College / university
|Los Angeles, California, USA. Qualification,
|Educational background
|graduate student
|Ethnicity
|Christian
|Father’s name
|Dennis Kuzenkov
|Mother’s name
|Natalia Kuzenkov
|Brother’s name
|Not in
|Sister name
|Kuzenkov
|Spouse / husband’s name
|NA
|Child (child)
|NA
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
Anna Zak Currently debuting with about one song “Money Honey”. It has been played 4.5 million times on YouTube. On December 24, 2017, she released her second song “my love”, It is currently played about 3.5 million times on YouTube. On March 27, 2018, she released her third single “Bang Bang”, This is currently about Played 5 million times on YouTube. She regularly performs in concerts throughout Israel and also plays covers of popular songs.
Anna Zak Israeli movie new soundtrack released “To the edge” Produced by an Israeli songwriter HenrySung in Hebrew, Currently about 1.9 million views On youtube. August 2, 2018, she Richard Olinsky Called “gravity” With Fat Joe, Played 5.4 million times on YouTube.. On April 22, 2019, she released her fourth single “Ticktaku”, Sung in English and Hebrew. It has been viewed on YouTube 5.4 million times.
Anna Zak Released a fifth single called “”Call it“Currently, it has been played about 1.2 million times on YouTube. Anna Zak Released a sixth single called “”Hora Mamashita“It is sung in English, Spanish and Hebrew. It has been viewed on YouTube 3.9 million times.
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|1 million dollars (about)
|Monthly salary / income
|$ 14,500
|Home address
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Street address
|Los Angeles, California, USA
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Focaccia bread
|Favorite actor
|Chris Hemsworth
|Favorite actress
|Gigi Hadid
|Favorite color
|gray
|Favorite hobby
|Acting and singing
|Favorite cricket player
|Quinton Decock
|Favorite destination
|Rome, New York, Japan, London
|Favorite singer
|Sia
|Favorite movie
|Jumanji
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|blonde
|Eye color
|brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
|Meters – 1.70 m
|Centimeter – 170 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 68 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Size – 34
|Waist size – 26 inches
|Hip size – 34 inches
|Figure measurement – 34-26-34
|Shoe size – 8 US
|Social media account
|Instagram & Youtube
|cell phone number
|Scheduled to be updated
|email address
|Scheduled to be updated
