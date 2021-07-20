Anna Zak Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Anna Zak , Is Israeli Internet personality, model, singer.Her followers consist of over 4 million followers over Tiktok 1 million followers Instagram became famous on social media both in Israel and internationally

Anna Zak Is considered one of The most influential Israelis on the Internet. Anna Zak Ranked by Nana 10 In 2017, it was number one on the list of Israeli youth who influenced Instagram. As of 2017, she is ranked number one influential. Israel Instagrammer, In front of me Bar Refaeli, by Israel Internet Association.. Anna Zak Acts as a host for Music 24 Show’Becoming a singer

Source:-Anna Zak Instagram Account

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Anna Kuzenkov nickname Anna Known name Anna Zack Birthday March 12, 2001 age 19 years (as of 2020) place of origin Sochi, Russia Birthplace Sochi, Russia Current place of residence Los Angeles, California, USA Country of Citizenship Israeli Profession Singer | Tiktok Star Marriage status Unmarried Boyfriend / Affair single religion Christian Zodiac Pisces Eating habits vegetarian

Source:-Anna Zak Instagram Account

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Ashdod’s Mekifuhei High School College / university Los Angeles, California, USA. Qualification, Educational background graduate student Ethnicity Christian Father’s name Dennis Kuzenkov Mother’s name Natalia Kuzenkov Brother’s name Not in Sister name Kuzenkov Spouse / husband’s name NA Child (child) NA

Source:-Anna Zak Instagram Account

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Anna Zak Currently debuting with about one song “Money Honey”. It has been played 4.5 million times on YouTube. On December 24, 2017, she released her second song “my love”, It is currently played about 3.5 million times on YouTube. On March 27, 2018, she released her third single “Bang Bang”, This is currently about Played 5 million times on YouTube. She regularly performs in concerts throughout Israel and also plays covers of popular songs.

Anna Zak Israeli movie new soundtrack released “To the edge” Produced by an Israeli songwriter HenrySung in Hebrew, Currently about 1.9 million views On youtube. August 2, 2018, she Richard Olinsky Called “gravity” With Fat Joe, Played 5.4 million times on YouTube.. On April 22, 2019, she released her fourth single “Ticktaku”, Sung in English and Hebrew. It has been viewed on YouTube 5.4 million times.

Anna Zak Released a fifth single called “”Call it“Currently, it has been played about 1.2 million times on YouTube. Anna Zak Released a sixth single called “”Hora Mamashita“It is sung in English, Spanish and Hebrew. It has been viewed on YouTube 3.9 million times.

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 1 million dollars (about) Monthly salary / income $ 14,500 Home address Los Angeles, California, USA Street address Los Angeles, California, USA

favorite:-

Favorite food Focaccia bread Favorite actor Chris Hemsworth Favorite actress Gigi Hadid Favorite color gray Favorite hobby Acting and singing Favorite cricket player Quinton Decock Favorite destination Rome, New York, Japan, London Favorite singer Sia Favorite movie Jumanji

Source:-Anna Zak Instagram Account

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color blonde Eye color brown height Feet – 5 feet 7 inches Meters – 1.70 m Centimeter – 170 cm weight Kilogram – 68 Kg Figure measurement Size – 34 Waist size – 26 inches Hip size – 34 inches Figure measurement – ​​34-26-34 Shoe size – 8 US

Learn more Scott disick , Noah Killer & Nicholas Hoult

Social media account Instagram & Youtube cell phone number Scheduled to be updated email address Scheduled to be updated

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician? Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.

Narendra Modi 33%, 13 Voting 13 Voting 33% 13 votes-33% of all votes

Arvind Keziwar 20%, 8 Voting 8 Voting 20% 8 votes-20% of all votes

Rahul Gandhi 18%, 7 Voting 7 Voting 18% 7 votes-18% of all votes

Adityanas Yogi 13%, 5 Voting Five Voting 13% 5 votes-13% of all votes

Mamuta Banerjee 10%, 4 Voting Four Voting Ten% 4 votes-10% of all votes

Amit Shah 8%, 3 Voting 3 Voting 8% 3 votes-8% of all votes Total votes: 40 Voter: 29 — XX You or your IP have already voted.