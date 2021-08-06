‘Annette’ Review: Love Hurts – The New York Times

“Annette” is a musical about the unfortunate romance between two artists, a description that suggests a clear kinship with “La La Land” and “A Star is Born”. Not to play algorithm or anything, but if you liked these movies you’ll probably like this one too.

Or maybe not. While it belongs, more or less, to the enduring genre of the behind-the-scenes musical, “Annette” aims to be something darker and stranger than another agonizing melodrama about the tangles of ambition and lust. ‘love. It has modern opera in its DNA – a hint of violence, madness and demonic passion that is as reminiscent of pre-WWII Vienna or Berlin as it is classic Hollywood. Rather than singing or dancing at opportune times, the characters broadcast their tormented consciousness through lyrics that are never as straightforward as they seem.

“We love each other so much.” That’s the refrain that comes to mind when you witness the tragic tale of Henry McHenry (Adam Driver) and Ann Desfranous (Marion Cotillard), a performance artist and opera soprano whose marriage is catnip for the tabloid media. Their love is the premise of the film and its central dramatic problem. It is also, in a way, a red herring. The sexual happiness and emotional connection that fills the first act gives way to anger and alienation, but it’s not just a love affair with a sad ending. Rather, it is a case study, a critique of the romantic mythology on which its appeal would seem to depend.