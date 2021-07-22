Annika Sorenstam Reflects on Her Career

Annika Sorenstam was one of the best golfers of her generation when she retired from competitive golf in 2008 at the age of 38. She had won 94 times around the world, including 10 major championships, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2003.

She thought little about golf in retirement. But while stuck at home with her husband and two children during the pandemic, Soresnstam, now 50, started playing golf with her son, William, and it rekindled her competitive spirit. In February, she played in the Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida, where she lives.

Later this month, she will play at the US Senior Women’s Open in Fairfield, Connecticut. This is her first United States Golf Association event since the 2008 US Women’s Open, when she landed her third shot on the last hole for an eagle for a storybook. end his career playing in major championships.

Recently, she has reflected on her career and the state of women’s golf. The following interview has been edited and condensed.