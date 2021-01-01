Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: Two decades of 9/11 – NBT editorial terrorism curbed in India but the main threat is from Pakistani organizations

The horrific terrorist attack of September 11, 2001 in the United States, known as 9/11, marked the beginning of a comprehensive campaign against terrorism not only in the United States but throughout the world. For this reason, US troops came to Afghanistan, ending the Taliban’s rule there in 2001. Now, twenty years later, when the American troops return, the Taliban have once again seized power in this neighboring country of India.

Does this mean that in the war on terror, we are back to where we started? Has the global counter-terrorism campaign failed in these two decades? Not at all. Looking at the situation after that, it is also clear that the case is not as strange as it seems at first glance. First of all, it must be understood that 9/11 may be the first major terrorist incident for the United States, India has long been a victim of terrorism, fighting it.

Even if we talk about the year 2001, in that entire year, 5504 people were killed due to terrorist incidents in India, out of which 4,011 people went to Jammu and Kashmir alone. As a result of all the steps taken to control terrorism during this entire period, the death toll in terrorist incidents across the country has gone up to 591 by the end of 2020. As of September 5, 2021, the number is 366. Osama bin Laden, the main face of terrorism in the world, had declared jihad not only in the United States but also in India. He made the announcement in 1996, long before 9/11. Al-Qaeda continued its efforts to do something big in the Indian subcontinent, especially in India, after the 2011 assassination of Osama bin Laden.

But the fact is that the main threat to terrorism in India is from the institutions born and raised in Pakistan, from them. Efforts made nationally and internationally during this period have also significantly reduced the power and influence of these institutions. However, all this does not mean that terrorism is no longer a major challenge or that there is no longer a threat of any major terrorist incident in the country. This means that if it is wrong to underestimate the threat of Taliban capture again, there is no need to make fun of those threats. The hand of civilized society in the fight against terrorism is still very high.