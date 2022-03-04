World

Announcement expected on fate of NYC’s school mask policy, indoor vaccine requirement

17 hours ago
Decision today on NYC’s mask and vaccine mandates

02:46

NEW YORK — What many people thought would become the new normal may now become a thing of the past.

Mayor Eric Adams will likely drop the mask mandate for city schools and lift vaccination requirements in restaurants, bars and theaters. Both changes are expected to take effect Monday. 

Last week, the mayor spoke with confidence about the topic.

“I look forward, in the next few weeks, of going through a real transformation,” he said. 

On Monday, the teachers union tweeted in part, “We are optimistic about the declining numbers, but it’s important to make sure that our risk remains low before the city changes its school masking policy.”

Adams said he would only switch things up if COVID rates hit the bottom. As of Thursday, the weekly positivity rate citywide decreased to 1.8%.

On Wednesday, New York State lifted the school mask mandate, elating many parents and students outside the city. For the first time in years, teachers saw their young students full faces in person. 

Back in the city, masks are still required on mass transit, in hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes and senior centers. It’s also up to individual businesses. 

Even though vaccination checks may be eliminated, the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance told CBS2, “I wouldn’t be surprised if some businesses want to voluntarily keep it in place.”

The possible ease in restrictions drew mixed reviews. 

“Personally, I think it’s the right choice,” one person said. 

“To completely drop it it a little bit of an odd choice to me. I wouldn’t do that if I were him,” said another.

Regardless of what the mayor decides, the Broadway League says it will update its guidance in April. 

