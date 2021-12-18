Announcement of alliance with Amarinder Singh, BJP and Punjab Lok Congress will fight elections together

For the assembly elections in Punjab, an alliance has been signed between the BJP and the party of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The seat sharing will be announced later. Amarinder Singh met Union Minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at his official residence in New Delhi ahead of the announcement. After the meeting, both the leaders formally announced the alliance.

Talking to reporters along with Singh, Shekhawat said, “Today I want to make it clear that BJP and Amarinder Singh will fight the Punjab elections together.” We are working together. Shekhawat said that an announcement regarding the reconciliation of seats would be made at an appropriate time. Amarinder said, “Our alliance will definitely win 101 per cent elections. The tally of seats will be decided on the basis of winning probability. A few days back, Shekhawat had also met Singh in Chandigarh.

After resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab, Singh formed the Punjab Lok Congress Party. The BJP had a very old alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, but the alliance of both the parties was broken on the issue of three agriculture laws of the Centre. Assembly elections are due in Punjab early next year.

Elections are to be held for 117 seats in Punjab next year. There are 83 general and 34 scheduled caste seats in these seats. It is expected that only BJP candidates will be in the fray for more seats. But this figure will be decided only after a detailed discussion between the two parties. Experts say that in Punjab, Punjab Lok Congress candidates will be fielded in rural seats and BJP candidates in urban areas.

