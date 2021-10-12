Announcement of Rakesh Tikait in Lakhimpur case, if the Union Minister does not resign, he will announce the movement from here, told the complete plan

After the arrest of Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur violence case, the National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, has demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni. Rakesh Tikait says that as long as Ajay Mishra continues in his post, it is not possible to have a fair investigation. At the same time, he has spoken of agitation if he does not resign.

If there is no resignation of the Union Minister, then there will be agitation: Let us tell you that on Tuesday, Rakesh Tikait said in Lakhimpur Kheri that, “If there is no resignation of the Union Minister, then we will announce the agitation from here. There will be a big panchayat in Lucknow regarding this.” In the Lakhimpur case, Rakesh Tikait told about his plan that, the ashes of the farmers killed in the violence will go to every district of the country, people will pay tribute to them.

The bones will flow on the 24th: He said that the ashes of the farmers killed in the violence would be flown on October 24. On the 26th, people will reach Lucknow. Let us inform that apart from Rakesh Tikait, the opposition parties have also demanded the resignation of Ajay Mishra. Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has said that a fair investigation in this matter is not possible during Ajay Mishra’s ministership.

BJP not in mood for action right now: At present, apart from the pressure of opposition and farmer leaders, Ajay Mishra is joining the programs of the party and the government. At the same time, the BJP is not seen in the mood for action regarding his resignation. If sources are to be believed, the police investigation in this case is being awaited to be over. After which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a decision in this matter.

BJP sources informed The Indian Express that the party is awaiting a police investigation. After the investigation is over, PM Modi will take a decision on Ajay Mishra. Sources said- “If there is any evidence in this case which proves his (Ashish’s) involvement in the incident, then the high command will take a decision. The party will not come under pressure just because of the opposition’s demand.

Let us inform that 4 farmers had died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Whose charge is on Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra. At the same time, Ashish’s father is constantly denying his son’s involvement in this violence.