Announcement to make prepaid tariff of Mukesh Ambani’s Jio expensive: Know how expensive the plan will become; Airtel and VI earlier hiked prices Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio announces up to 21% hike in mobile services tariffs from Dec 1 after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Plan; Airtel and VI have already increased the price

Jio said in its statement, “In line with its commitment towards strengthening a sustainable telecom industry, Jio announces the increase in the rates of its new unlimited plans. These plans will give the best value in the industry.”

The country’s largest mobile service provider Reliance Jio on Sunday announced to increase the tariff rates for its pre-paid services by up to 21 percent with effect from December 1.

The company said in a statement that this decision of hike will be applicable on JioPhone plans, unlimited plans and data add-ons. Duty on these has been increased from 19.6 percent to 21.3 percent.

Before Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India have also increased the rates of mobile services. They have announced to increase the tariff rates by up to 25 per cent for their pre-paid customers.

According to this statement, the company will continue to benefit Jio customers as per its promise of providing the best quality service at the lowest rates.

The new tariff rates for Jio’s unlimited plans will be effective from December 1. These can be activated through Jio’s existing touchpoints and channels. Earlier, rival companies Airtel and then Vodafone-Idea had also made announcements related to increasing the prices of their respective prepaid tariff plans.