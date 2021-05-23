Annu Kapoor takes a dig at celebrities for posting vacation pictures amid COVID-19 crisis; compares them to ‘eating lavish meal in front of people who are starving’

Annu Kapoor takes a dig at celebrities for posting vacation pictures amid COVID-19 disaster; compares them to ‘consuming lavish meal in front of people who are ravenous’





After Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shruti Haasan and Shruti Seth, versatile actor of Bollywood, Annu Kapoor, who is thought for his performances in movies like Vicky Donor, Jolly LLB 2, Khuda Haafiz and others, has taken a jibe on Bollywood celebs for posting their unique vacation pictures amid pandemic disaster. The actor mentioned that he has no objection of stars occurring vacation however he’s in opposition to them for flaunting it on social media. He had even tweeted in the final month, “I humbly attraction to wealthy and well-known from all walks of life and media not to put up their pictures vacationing at unique areas whereas probably the most of the world suffers with pandemic. Kisi ko jalaa ke majloomon ki baddua kyun lena (Why do you have to appeal to the curse of the downtrodden by making them jealous)?” Additionally Learn – Chehre trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer seems like a nail-biting thriller in the mould of Ittefaq and Dhund

In a current interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor shared his sturdy opinion and mentioned, “Aap bilkul bhukhe ke saamne 56 bhog ki thaali leke kha rahe ho yaar! Maalum hai aap afford kar sakte ho, maalum hai aap paisewale ho, maalum hai khubsoorat badan hai aapka. Aur iske alawa aur kya numaish kar sakte ho? Achcha nahi lagta. Ek German time period hai – ‘kitsch’ (It’s like consuming a lavish meal in front of people who are ravenous. We all know you are wealthy and may afford it, we all know you have got a lovely physique. What else are you able to be exhibiting? It doesn’t look good. There’s a German time period known as ‘kitsch’). It means artwork in unhealthy style.” He additionally mentioned that celebs ought to be ‘delicate’ and present some ‘empathy’. Additionally Learn – Paurashpur actress Ashmita Bakshi on her intercourse scene with Annu Kapoor: Precise sizzling melted wax is being placed on my naked again

Aside from calling out celebs, he additionally lashed out people, who watched their vacation pictures as he mentioned, “Taali dono haath se bajti hai (You can’t clap with one hand).” Additionally Learn – Paurashpur: Sahil Salathia opens up on his bond with Shaheer Sheikh, Shilpa Shinde Milind Soman, Annu Kapoor and others [EXCLUSIVE]

