Annual interest of 6.6 percent is being received in this post office scheme, every month a big amount can come; Learn how?

Investment in post office schemes is considered safe. The small savings scheme of the post office gives people a higher return on investment than the bank. Here information is being given about such a scheme of India Post, which gives an interest of 6.6 percent. Under this scheme, a good amount can come in your account monthly. Apart from this, many other benefits are also given along with tax benefits on investing in this scheme. You can visit the official website of India Post indiapost.gov.in about this scheme.

Recently India Post has tweeted about this savings scheme from its official Twitter handle. It has been informed in the tweet that invest in National Savings Monthly Income Account (MIS) and 6.6% annual interest is given every month. If you want to make monthly investment under this scheme, then the minimum amount required to open an account under this scheme is Rs 1000 and the deposit amount should be in multiples of Rs 1000. One can invest up to Rs 4.5 lakh in one account and Rs 9 lakh in a joint account.

Who can open an account?

The account can be opened by a single adult, a joint account can be held by a maximum of three adults (Joint A or Joint B), a guardian/person of unsound mind and a minor on behalf of a minor. Maturity is for 10 years in an account. Interest will be payable on completion of one month from the date of opening and so on till maturity.

Interest can be withdrawn through auto credit in post office or savings account standing in ECS. In case of MIS account in CBS Post Offices, the monthly interest can be credited to the Savings Account at any CBS Post Office. Interest is taxable in the hands of the depositor.

When can the account be closed

The account can be closed on the expiry of 5 years from the date of opening the account by submitting the prescribed application form along with passbook at the concerned post office. If the account holder dies before maturity, the account can be closed and the amount will be returned to the nominee/legal heirs. Interest will be paid till the previous month in which the refund is made.

Will get amount every month

Under this scheme, if an account holder invests, then on maturity, the amount is given every month. Under this, the more you invest, the more money you will get. The annual interest under this scheme is 6.6%. That is, money will be given every month under this interest.