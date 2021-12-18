Annual recharge pack is cheaper, you can save up to Rs 1000; Know- Whose price is best in Jio, Airtel and VI?

Reliance Jio has increased the recharge plans by 21 percent from December 1. At the same time, there has been an increase of 25 percent on recharge plans of Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Due to which people have to spend 50 to 100 rupees more on monthly recharge plans.

Mobile’s unlimited recharge plan has become expensive. Reliance Jio has increased the recharge plans by 21 percent from December 1. At the same time, there has been an increase of 25 percent on recharge plans of Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Due to which people have to spend 50 to 100 rupees more on monthly recharge plans. At the same time, up to 600 rupees have become expensive on the annual plan. Even after this, annual plans are more affordable than monthly plans. But here you get many variations on the plan. Let’s know about the plans of Jio, Airtel and Vi…

Reliance Jio annual plan

Talking about Reliance Jio, Jio currently has more than 44 crore customers. Jio offers customers an annual plan for Rs 2879, in which 2GB data is given to the customers every day. The validity of which is given 365 days. Apart from this, many more offers are given in this like SMS, unlimited calling and more offers are available. On the other hand, talking about its 2GB monthly plan, 2GB per day data SMS and unlimited calling are available for Rs 299. If a user is using a plan of Rs 299, then he will have to do 13 recharges in a year. Accordingly, his expenditure will be Rs 3887. That is, it will have to spend Rs 1008 more than the annual plan.

airtel annual plan

Bharti Airtel has 350 million customers in the country. Its annual plan comes for Rs 2999. In this, daily 2GB data is given with a validity of 365 days. Unlimited SMS, unlimited calling are available in the plan. In comparison, the monthly plan comes at Rs 359. If a user is using a plan of Rs 359, then he will have to do 13 recharges in a year. Accordingly, his expenditure will be Rs 4667. That is, Rs 1668 will have to be spent annually.

What is Vodafone Idea offering?

Vi has 270 million customers in the country, it has an annual plan with 2GB data. It offers 1.5GB data for a year. , The price of this plan is Rs 3099. In this, 1.5GB data is available daily with a validity of 365 days. Unlimited SMS, unlimited calling facilities are also available in the plan. Apart from this, Rs 299 comes in the monthly plan of this plan. In this 1.5GB data is available every day. On the other hand, if a user takes an annual plan of Rs 299, then 13 recharges are available in a year. That is, you will have to pay Rs 3887 annually. Because of this you will have to spend more than this Rs 788.