Another airport under Adani control, key handed over for 50 years

The Adani group took over the operation of the airport in Kerala despite protests from both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF. Last year, the Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution opposing the privatization of the airport.

Adani, the country’s reputed industry conglomerate, took over the operations, management and development of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday night, soon after taking over the reins of the Jaipur International Airport recently. Announcing its formal acquisition, the Adani Group said in a tweet that it is a privilege to serve and welcome travelers ‘in the land of divinity’.

Adani Group said, “Associating life with the best of travel experiences, we are happy to announce that Thiruvananthapuram Airport is now the Gateway to Goodness. We are privileged to serve and welcome travelers to God’s Own Country with lush green, beautiful beaches and exquisite cuisine.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Adani Group Criticizing the acquisition of the airport by the U.S.A., it was not for the development of the facility but to protect the interests of the monopolies. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is the first of the four airports in the state. Established in 1932, the airport was owned and operated by the Airports Authority of India.

Earlier, the Adani Group had taken the responsibility of operating the Jaipur International Airport in Rajasthan. The group took over the responsibility of Jaipur International Airport from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday.

The Government of India has given this responsibility to the Adani Group for a period of 50 years. Airport Director JS Balhara handed over the symbolic keys of the airport to Chief Airport Officer Adani Jaipur International Limited Vishnu Jha. The company took over the responsibility of the airport at twelve o’clock on Monday morning.