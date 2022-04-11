Another Airtel plan launched will get 200Mbps download speed free calling and more with Amazon Prime

Following the instructions of TRAI, a plan with full month validity has been introduced by the telecom companies. In this sequence, plans have been offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. At the same time, Airtel has now offered another new plan. This plan offers unlimited calling, 200Mbps download speed, one year subscription to Amazon Prime as well as Airtel XSteam app subscription.

Black all-in-one service was launched by Airtel in July last year for mobile plans, which is for Postpad users. Under this, plans priced at Rs 998, Rs 1,349, Rs 1,598 and Rs 2,099 were introduced. Now, Airtel has added a new Fixed Black plan to its portfolio. Let us know, what other benefits does this Rs 1099 plan offer.

Airtel Black Rs 1099 plan

Monthly validity is given in this plan, under which 200Mbps unlimited internet speed, unlimited calling, one year subscription to Amazon Prime and one year subscription to Airtel Xstream app is being given.

Apart from this, you can also get DTH connection for Rs 350 along with Airtel fiber and Airtel landline connection in this plan. And like other Airtel Black recharges, the Rs 1099 pack does not come with a postpaid SIM card.

Along with this, Airtel has recently launched Rs 296 and Rs 319 prepaid plans which offer 30 days validity and monthly calendar validity among other additional benefits.