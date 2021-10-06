Another Chinese real estate developer defaults on payment.
A Chinese real estate developer missed a significant payment to foreign bondholders this week, raising continued fears of an impending crisis in China’s real estate sector.
The developer, Fantasia Holdings Group, a company specializing in luxury properties founded by the niece of former vice president Zeng Qinghong, said Monday night that it has failed to make a final payment of $206 million. The revelations stunned investors after China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, missed two payments.
Panicked investors sold shares of other developers on Tuesday, sending some shares down as much as 10 percent. Yields on developers’ bonds were trading at near-decade highs, meaning that borrowing costs for companies had gone up.
In disclosures made Monday night, Fantasia said its board will “assess the potential impact on the financial position and cash position of the group under the circumstances.”
Fantasia, like Evergrande, is based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, but unlike its peers, Fantasia had not shown difficulties paying its bills until now. By failing to make its final payment on Monday, Fantasia indicated a default. The company also failed to repay $108 million this week on a loan from another real estate company, Country Garden Services Holdings, according to a filing Monday.
Evergrande caused a stir in global markets last month after it failed to make payments to foreign bondholders. Investors began to reconsider the long-held belief that Evergrande was too big to fail and could therefore rely on a government bailout. Now, many investors are questioning whether other developers will face similar challenges.
Chinese developers are under pressure from regulators to pay back their debt and tighten their belts after years of independently borrowing from bondholders and banks.
Beijing is now trying to limit banks’ exposure to the real estate sector, leaving companies such as Evergrande and Fantasia struggling to find the cash they need to continue their operations and pay off outstanding bills and bonds. .
Evergrande alone has more than $300 billion in debt. Other real estate giants, such as Vanke’s and Country Gardens, are facing a debt pile-up of more than $200 billion, although they are not under as much stress as Evergrande.
Investors are worried that the financial trouble will scare home buyers and make it difficult for other developers to continue their operations.
Chinese developers will have to make more than $28 billion in US dollar bond payments in 2022, according to agency Fitch Ratings, another sign that China’s real estate market is facing headwinds even after the country’s remarkable rebound from the pandemic.
“The risk of a sharp slowdown in real estate activity cannot be ruled out,” Tommy Wu, an economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a recent note to clients. Especially at a time when China’s economic momentum is slowing after a strong recovery last year.
