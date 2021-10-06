Another Chinese real estate developer defaults on payment.

Fantasia, like Evergrande, is based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, but unlike its peers, Fantasia had not shown difficulties paying its bills until now. By failing to make its final payment on Monday, Fantasia indicated a default. The company also failed to repay $108 million this week on a loan from another real estate company, Country Garden Services Holdings, according to a filing Monday.

Evergrande caused a stir in global markets last month after it failed to make payments to foreign bondholders. Investors began to reconsider the long-held belief that Evergrande was too big to fail and could therefore rely on a government bailout. Now, many investors are questioning whether other developers will face similar challenges.

Chinese developers are under pressure from regulators to pay back their debt and tighten their belts after years of independently borrowing from bondholders and banks.

Beijing is now trying to limit banks’ exposure to the real estate sector, leaving companies such as Evergrande and Fantasia struggling to find the cash they need to continue their operations and pay off outstanding bills and bonds. .

Evergrande alone has more than $300 billion in debt. Other real estate giants, such as Vanke’s and Country Gardens, are facing a debt pile-up of more than $200 billion, although they are not under as much stress as Evergrande.