Another Electric Scooter from TVS will be launched soon! TVS iQube will get more powerful battery and driving range

According to a report, TVS will introduce a new e-scooter in the year 2022, which will come with the latest design. It is being said that this scooter will be given more range and powerful battery, which will be more than TVS iCube.

The craze for EV vehicles is increasing rapidly in India. E-scooters are being launched from low to high cost with many new features and other options. To promote the electric scooter, TVS may offer to bring another scooter. According to a report, TVS will introduce a new e-scooter in the year 2022, which will come with the latest design. It is being said that this scooter will be given more range and powerful battery, which will be more than TVS iCube.

People will also be able to use the new TVS electric scooter for B2B purposes. The company has not given much information about it but it is being told that it can also be launched for people who want to buy an electric scooter for delivery of goods. Images that surfaced during a test ride revealed that it will be a load carrier based electric scooter, which will come with ample space. The company says that it is going to invest in manufacturing more and more e-scooters in the coming times.

The new electric scooter from TVS has a sober styling with minimal body panels. The suspension system also gets telescopic forks at the front and dual rear shock absorbers. The scooter has a rectangular, full-digital instrument console.

The battery will be more powerful!

According to media reports, it may have more battery than TVS iCube, which will give more range on a full charge. Currently, the TVS iCube is powered by a 2.25kWh battery pack that powers a 4.4kW hub-mounted BLDC motor. It generates 3kW of power and 140 Nm of peak torque. The claimed range of the iCube is 75 km. This new scooter of TVS can get a bigger battery giving more range. It is believed that the battery range of TVS’s new electric scooter, which will be launched next year, can be more than 100 km.

read alsoIf you also raise pension, then you can submit life certificate in these five ways, know the complete process

This scooter will hit

After the launch of the new TVS electric scooter, TVS’s new electric scooter will primarily compete with the Honda Benly e electric scooter. Benly e is planned to be launched in India next year. Honda is fast moving forward with its plans and has already set up a new subsidiary in India. This unit can make customized batteries for Honda’s upcoming electric scooters, motorcycles and other small electric vehicles.