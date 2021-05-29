Another FIR Against Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor For Using Casteist Slur In Video





Mumbai: Troubles are solely growing for Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta for allegedly utilizing a derogatory time period towards a group in a viral video on social media. Another FIR has been registered towards the actor below the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as per the ANI report.

FIR registered towards TV actor Munmun Dutta for posting a video with a casteist slur on social media: Mumbai Police#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

Another FIR was earlier registered towards Munmun in Indore based mostly on a grievance lodged by Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh president Manoj Parmar, below related sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In the grievance, Manoj mentioned that using a 'racist' phrase by the actor in her video has damage the emotions of the Scheduled Caste group, particularly the Valmiki group.

Comparable FIRs have been lodged towards Dutta in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh after a portion of the YouTube video went viral on social media. Nevertheless, Munmun Dutta later apologised for her controversial comment.

She shared an official assertion that reads, “That is in reference to a video I posted yesterday whereby one phrase utilized by me has been misinterpreted. It was by no means mentioned with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or damage anybody’s emotions. Due to my language barrier, I used to be genuinely misinformed concerning the that means of the phrase. As soon as I used to be made conscious of it that means I instantly took the half down. I sincerely wish to apologise to each single one who have been unintentionally damage by the utilization of the phrase and I sincerely remorse for a similar (sic).”

In the meantime, Munmun Dutta is popularly often known as BabitaJi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.