Another German sliding gold, as Hannah Neise wins Olympic skeleton

12 seconds ago
Hannah Nice has never won a World Cup. Or a medal at the World Championships. Or a medal from the European Championships.

She has now won an Olympic medal.

And that’s the one that everyone wants.

Skeleton has a new champion, and he was a bit of a surprise winner. Nice, 21, who won the junior world title last year, became the first German woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the skeleton by rallying in the final two at the Beijing Games on Saturday.

His four-run time was 4 minutes, 7.62 seconds. Australia’s Jacqueline Narcott – Midpoint Leader of the event – won silver at 4: 08.24 and World Cup overall champion Kimberly Boss of the Netherlands won bronze at 4: 08.46.

Nice’s victory may have been a bit surprising, but at the moment, it should come as no surprise that Germany has done nothing on this track. After six sliding events at the Beijing Games – four loose, two skeletal – the Germans have won six gold medals.

Oh, and what they have in the other four bobsled races – for two men, for two women – is the Olympic champion driver of Francesco Friedrich and Mariama Zamanka.

Hannah Nice of Germany celebrates winning a gold medal in the women's skeleton at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 2022 in Beijing's Yanking District.

Hannah Nice of Germany celebrates winning a gold medal in the women’s skeleton at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 2022 in Beijing’s Yanking District.
(AP Photo / Dmitry Lavatsky)

Germany’s Tina Herman was fourth and Canada’s Mirela Rahneva, the first run leader, was fifth.

Nice’s victory marks a year that has been unexpected for women’s skeletons from the start. There were eight World Cup races until the Olympics, with five different winners and 11 different medalists – Nice was not one of them.

But there was a big indication that he could compete in the Olympics. There was a pre-season race at the Yanking Sliding Center after three weeks of international training this fall, and Nice was second in that event.

Apparently, he figured out something faster than everyone else about the new track.

Katie Wohlander, who ran in her fifth Olympics, was the top American and finished sixth at 4: 09.23. Before competing on Saturday, Wohlander pressed a muscle on his side and even after the first two runs of Friday’s competition, he has risen two places from where he was.

It was the first time in a six-Olympic women’s skeletal competition that a British woman could not find her way to the podium. Alex Cumber won bronze in 2002, Shelley Rudman won silver in 2006, Amy Williams won gold in 2010, Lizzie Yarnold won gold in both 2014 and 2018, and Laura Dis won bronze four years ago.

Dis was the top British slider in the race, finishing 20th.

Narcott’s medal, however, had a very British feel to it – and had nothing to do with Queen Elizabeth II, the head of state of 15 Commonwealth countries, including Australia. Narracott has spent the season traveling and training with the British team, and her husband is retired British skeleton athlete and 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Dom Parsons.

Naracott was great.

Nice was even better. And the world’s most skilled nation in sliding has dominated the Beijing Games.

