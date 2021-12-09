Another good news for central employees! HRA may increase soon with dearness allowance, salary will increase this much

Earlier, it has been announced to increase the dearness allowance of employees to 31 percent from July. Now if the dearness allowance increases from 31 percent to three percent, then it is expected to increase the house rent allowance (HRA) of its employees in the coming days.

Expected increase in dearness allowance by 31 to 34 percent

The DA for central employees was increased from 3 percent to 31 percent in October 2021. Now once again it is being considered to increase the dearness allowance by three percent. If this happens, then during the new year, 34% dearness allowance will be available on the salary. Due to which there can be an increase in the salary of central employees. At the same time, if the house rent allowance will also be increased, then there can be a big increase in the salary of the central employees. However, the HRA hike may be limited to 11.56 lakh employees of the Railway Board.

HRA will increase on approval of Finance Ministry

If the Finance Ministry approves the proposal, then Railway Board government employees may start getting the increased HRA in January 2021. The demand for increasing HRA was put forward by the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors Association and the National Federation of Railwaymen. If the government accepts the demand to increase the house rent allowance, then the employees can get a bumper increase in the salary.

HRA is given on this basis

The HRA of the employees is decided according to the city. In this, cities are divided into three categories X category, Y category and Z category, cities with population less than 50 lakhs fall in ‘X’ category. After this, the city with population more than 5 lakh comes in ‘Y’ category while the city with population less than 5 lakh comes in ‘Z’ category.

will increase so much

If there is an increase in HRA in 2022 then XYZ for all three categories is expected to increase by Rs 5400, 3600 and Rs 1800. At the same time, according to the expenditure department, if the dearness allowance reaches 50 percent, then the maximum house rent allowance will increase by 30 percent.