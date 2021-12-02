Another Omicron Case is Detected in the US, This Time in a Minnesota Resident
A Minnesota health official said Thursday that a man living in the state had been infected with the omicron type of coronavirus. The man, who authorities say traveled to New York City recently, represents another known case of the variant in the United States.
Minnesota leaders said the discovery was not a surprise and credited strong disease surveillance systems for finding it.
“The news is relevant, but not surprising,” Gov. Tim Wallace said in a statement. “We know that the virus is highly contagious and spreads rapidly around the world. The Minnesotans now know what to do to keep each other safe – get vaccinated, get tested, wear a mask at home and get a booster.
Much is unknown about Omicron, in that it is more contagious and more susceptible to serious illness. There is some evidence that variants can re-infect people more easily.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the man is a resident of Henepin County, which includes Minneapolis. He was vaccinated and no longer shows symptoms, the department said.
The man showed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 after traveling to New York City for the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center, the department said. The announcement did not indicate if the man had recently traveled anywhere.
He was tested for the virus on November 24. The state’s public health laboratory confirmed it to be the Omicron type. Minnesota officials said they were working with New York City and federal health officials to investigate the matter and that the man had spoken to case investigators.
On Wednesday, California health officials announced that a San Francisco resident had contracted an Omicron-type infection – insisting it was unavoidable as he worked to alert the search for a variant in the United States.
Since the Omicron type was first identified, experts say it was only a matter of time before the variant moved to the United States, and once the case is discovered, more will be found soon.
Professor and President of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. Bob Watters said on Wednesday, “I am personally surprised that the first case took so long to appear. “Today it is in California, tomorrow there will be many more states.”
