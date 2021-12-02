Another Omicron Case is Detected in the US, This Time in a Minnesota Resident

A Minnesota health official said Thursday that a man living in the state had been infected with the omicron type of coronavirus. The man, who authorities say traveled to New York City recently, represents another known case of the variant in the United States.

Minnesota leaders said the discovery was not a surprise and credited strong disease surveillance systems for finding it.

“The news is relevant, but not surprising,” Gov. Tim Wallace said in a statement. “We know that the virus is highly contagious and spreads rapidly around the world. The Minnesotans now know what to do to keep each other safe – get vaccinated, get tested, wear a mask at home and get a booster.

Much is unknown about Omicron, in that it is more contagious and more susceptible to serious illness. There is some evidence that variants can re-infect people more easily.