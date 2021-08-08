Another provincial capital, Taliqan, falls to the insurgents on Sunday.

Rustaqi added that government forces were ambushed along the way.

Taliqan, an ethnically diverse city with Uzbek, Tajik, Pashtun, and Hazara residents, is symbolic for many in the north and, like Kunduz, borders Tajikistan. The city was the center of operations for Ahmad Shah Massoud, an anti-Taliban militia commander who was killed just before the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

“A large number of Taliban have come from Kunduz and Takhar districts to capture the town of Taliqan, and there is fighting in four directions,” said Karimullah Bek, a pro-government militia commander in Taliqan. , a few hours before the fall of the city. “We need reinforcements.

The exhaustion described by members of government militias fighting in Taliqan is common among security forces across Afghanistan after months of trying to restrain the Taliban. In addition to Kunduz, the insurgents captured three other provincial capitals in just three days: Sheberghan, the capital of Jowzjan province; Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz province on the Afghan-Iranian border; and Sar-e-Pul, the capital of a northern province of the same name.

“The situation is chaotic and the front lines are not clear now,” said Mohammed Omar, a district governor from Takhar who leads militia fighters in Taliqan.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Taliban freed hundreds of detainees from Taliqan prison after the security forces fled, said Wafiullah Rahmani, head of Takhar provincial council. Breaking into prisons and prisons has long been a central part of the insurgent group’s military strategy.