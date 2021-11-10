another-racism-issue-came-forward-in-england-cricket-as-pakistani-heritage-player-tabassum-bhatti-says-yorkshire-players-urinated-on-my-head ? former cricketer said

Tabassum Bhatti, former cricketer of England’s county cricket club Yorkshire, has exposed another case of racism. Describing a black act of English cricketers, he said that fellow players had urinated on his head.

Azim Rafiq’s racism controversy in England cricket was not over yet with another player exposed a case of racism. After Azim, another former Yorkshire cricketer Tabassum Bhatti has made a surprising disclosure. This revelation of him has once again exposed the black handiwork of the English cricketers.

Talking to BBC Sport, Bhatti said that some players had urinated on my head. I had to face racial discrimination many times due to being of Pakistani origin. Apart from this, the prayer mat of another friend of mine was also damaged.

He told that, ‘I was inside my room in the hotel and was talking to someone on the phone. I was talking on the phone looking out the window. During this, some people living above my room urinated on me. My phone had fallen under the building. No one found my phone, but urinated on my head from the window upstairs.

Let us tell you that this matter is being told 14 years old. Tabassum signed a contract for Yorkshire in 1998 at the age of 14. He has made these serious allegations against his fellow players.

This revelation of Tabassum Bhatti has once again stirred up Yorkshire County Cricket Club. After this, once again questions are being raised on the English cricketers.

Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford, the new Chair of Yorkshire CCC, made an opening statement to media at a press conference this afternoon. You can watch or read it here ? — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) November 8, 2021

It is worth noting that earlier Azim Rafiq had disclosed that the team staff had made lewd comments on him. The name of former England cricketer Michael Vaughan was also revealed in this case. Due to this, Lord Kamlesh Patel has been made the new President of Yorkshire Cricket Club.

Vaughan had said that the allegations against him were baseless and he would fight a legal battle for it till the end. Although the new president Lord Patel has resolved the matter by talking to Azim Rafiq, now Tabassum’s revelations have given rise to a new controversy.