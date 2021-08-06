Another Town Is Leveled by Flames

The words were a stark reminder of just how brutal the California wildfires have become in recent years.

“We lost Greenville tonight.”

Rep. Doug LaMalfa lamented that the small town in Plumas County he represents in Congress was the victim of the Dixie fire, now the sixth largest fire in California history. Historic buildings have burned down, dozens of homes have been destroyed and parts of Greenville have remained unrecognizable, my colleagues report.

The expansive growth of fire has unfortunately become commonplace. Of the 10 largest wildfires on record in California, six have occurred in the past 12 months.

“They spread so fast and so hot. Sometimes we feel like we’re on our heels trying to catch up, ”Chris Aragon, captain of Cal Fire, the state fire police told me. “It’s not the same behavior as the fires we were used to a decade or more ago.”