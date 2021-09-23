anrich nortje ipl 2021 fastest ball: anrich nortje bowled the top eight fastest balls of IPL 2021, Akash Chopra says why over speeding

Highlights Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets

Under Pant’s leadership, the Delhi team topped the table

Fast bowler Enrique Nortje bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2021

New Delhi

South African fast bowler Enrique Nortze has not found a single buyer in the IPL 2020 auction. At the time, the fast bowler had kept his original price at Rs 50 lakh. But then the bowler’s fortunes changed and England all-rounder Chris Vokes was replaced by Delhi Capitals, who withdrew from the tournament.

That season, Nortje took a total of 22 wickets in 12 games. He was the second highest wicket-taker behind Delhi Capitals teammate Kagiso Rabada. Nonetheless, Nortze got a place in the playing XI in IPL 2021 after 8 matches and this fast bowler perfectly capitalized on this opportunity.

Nortje surprised everyone with his fast bowling in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was hailed as the man of the match for his superb bowling. Nortje took the wickets of explosive David Warner and Kedar Jadhav in the match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. During this period, he spent only 12 runs in 4 overs. Meanwhile, its economy was 3.

Nortje threw the ball four times at a speed of 150+ km per hour. Meanwhile, he bowled the fastest ball at a speed of 151.71 km per hour, which is the fastest ball in IPL 2021.

Former Indian cricket opener Akash Chopra joked on his official Twitter handle on social media after seeing Nortje’s deadly bowling. Akash tweeted, ‘Currency for over speeding.’

Dhawan praises Nortje for some of these things

Orange capped opener Shikhar Dhawan praised Norz after Delhi’s victory. According to Dhawan, ‘Kagiso Rabada and Enrique Nortje are doing brilliantly. Nortje has become a very mature bowler.