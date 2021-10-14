Anshu Malik created history

Manoj Chaturvedi

Anshu also took a 1-0 lead after the second round against American rival Helen Lucie Maroli. But Helen broke Anshu’s dream of winning the gold medal by winning 4-1 after taking a 2-1 lead with a takedown move. In this match, Helen’s hand grip caused pain in her and she had to seek medical help immediately after the match. Anshu has won a gold medal in the Asian Championship held in Almaty this year. She has won eight international medals in a career spanning just six years. Father Dharamveer looked a bit disheartened when Anshu lost in the final. She said that we were all hoping that she would win the gold medal. This is my dream too. But there is nothing to worry as this is just the beginning of his career.

The biggest quality of Anshu is that as much as she focuses on wrestling practice, she pays as much attention to studies. He secured 82 percent marks in the Higher Secondary Examination. Right now his focus is on graduating with wrestling. She was offered a government job only after returning from the Tokyo Olympics, but she did not accept it because she wanted to graduate first. Anshu was born in a wrestler family. In this family settled in Nidani village of Haryana, both his father Dharamveer Malik and uncle Pawan have been international wrestlers.

Uncle Pawan has represented India in Saif Games. Dharamveer decided to make Anshu’s younger brother Shubham a wrestler after quitting wrestling due to injury while working in CISF and took him to the nearby Chaudhary Bharat Singh Sports School for practice. On this Anshu also asked for wrestling practice. The sports loving family accepted his wish. As father Dharamveer says, initially our focus was on the son. But the way Anshu progressed in six months, we started focusing on making our daughter a wrestler instead of a son.

Anshu’s father explains that usually players have to go far for practice. But we did not face this problem because we have Chaudhary Bharat Singh Memorial Sports School here. Jagdish has been training Anshu since 2014. But in the early days, Anshu’s basics have become very strong due to training in this school from Georgian wrestler. This coach also taught him that one should always compare himself with the legendary wrestlers of the world. This is the reason why Anshu’s idol is not an Indian wrestler but four Olympic medalist Kaori Icho from Japan. She has been preparing by watching videos of this wrestler on YouTube. She says that Japanese wrestlers are not as powerful as us, but they achieve success by using better techniques.

One of Anshu’s strengths is that she learns a lot while participating in various competitions. Because of this, her performance is improving every year. She started off with a silver medal at the Asian Championships for the first time in 2016 and since then there has been no looking back.

