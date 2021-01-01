Ansu Fati Messi jersey number 10: Barcelona’s young stars Ansu Fati will wear Lionel Messi’s number 10 jersey: 18-year-old young footballer will wear Messi’s jersey, Barcelona No. 10 has not retired

Separating Lionel Messi from Barcelona ended a chapter. The Argentine star, who made his debut for Barcelona at the age of 18, recently joined French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 34-year-old striker, who has won a record six Ballon d’Ors, has left a legacy behind. His number 10 jersey is also one of these. For a long time, everyone wanted to know who would get Messi’s jersey. The curtain has been lifted on the question.



Ansu Fati will wear Messi’s jersey

Veteran Messi’s number 10 jersey will be worn by young player Ansu Fati. There was also talk that Barcelona would retire this number forever. But that did not happen. This is no less than an honor for 18-year-old Ansu Fati. The fastest and most talented player of his time, Ansu Fati, scored four goals in seven games in the La Liga 2020-21 season.

He has one goal to his name in three UEFA Champions League matches. Ansu Fati is considered to be the next star of Barcelona. He was ruled out of last season with a knee injury. The young star, who has not played football for almost nine months due to injury, is now busy preparing for his return.

