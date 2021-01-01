Antara Marwah Baby Shower: Riya Kapoor, Sonam, Khushi and Shanaya arrived at Antara Baby Shower with her husband Karan Boolani.

The Kapoor family is currently in a happy mood. On the one hand, on August 14, Anil Kapoor’s youngest daughter Riya Kapoor tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Karan Boolani. Only close friends and family members could attend. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor (Sonam Kapoor cousin Mohit Marwah wife Antra Motiwala baby shower) cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antra Motiwala Marwah will be the new guests soon. In fact, Mohit Marwah and his wife Antra will soon become parents. On Wednesday, Mohit’s wife Antra Motiwala Marwah took a baby shower. In which Sonam Kapoor, Riya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor were present.

Sonam has shared a photo of her daughter-in-law’s baby shower

Many photos of Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower are going viral on social media. In which the style of Kapoor’s brother and sister is worth seeing. Sonam has shared several photos of the distance baby shower on her Instagram account. Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote in the caption, ‘Khandan for distance baby shower’ as well as those who could not attend the baby shower celebration like Janhvi Kapoor, Ahan Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor are tagged in the photo. .



The tremendous style of Kapoor brothers and sisters is shown in the picture

In addition to Sonam, Khushi, Shanaya and Arjun have also shared beautiful photos of the baby shower on their Instagram. The style of Kapoor’s brother and sister is noticeable in these pictures. Fans are also reacting a lot to these pictures and they never tire of praising the stars. Sonam is currently in India and she is spending more and more time with her family.

Inside pictures: Anil Kapoor’s daughter Riya’s reception party photos dominate, the bride’s sisters had a lot of fun

Sonam messed up on Riya Kapoor and Karan’s first date, the groom revealed

Video: New bride Riya dances with father Anil Kapoor, ‘The party has just started’ but father and daughter decide their colors

Anil Kapoor’s daughter compliments her husband, Karan says – Riya is my daughter Limbu’s mother and a wonderful cook

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Riya made the first post after the wedding, the bride’s legs look painted with Alta