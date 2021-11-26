Anthem of the Year ‘Janani’ from RRR Released, Watch glimpses of Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr NTR | ‘Janani’ released from RRR, see interesting glimpses of Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan and Jr NTR

News oi – Varsha Rani

With the waiting for the film RRR, the makers today released the film Soul Anthem featuring Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR. After the release of the trailer of the song, all the viewers were excited to watch this incredible song. This song is a complete package with perfect background music and tuning.

Known as the soul of the film, ‘Janaani’ is a truly emotionally stimulating song that leaves us all stunned with every bit of it. Music and Lyrics are composed by MM Keeram. The song gives a glimpse of the much awaited stars like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn which has made the wait for the film even more difficult. The emotions behind the character’s aggression in Janani are dealt with and some dialogues are included in the middle which are lip-synced by Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran and this element makes the song more impressive. The song was recently released in the capital by Ajay Devgn and music director.

In this event, Ajay Devgn talks about his feelings towards the track. Also, the actor has credited MM Keeram for composing such a lovely song, he said, “Everyone expects something big and grand from Rajamouli sir’s film. Earlier, another song was released, in this are more visual. With Janani, Keeram has really shaken the soul of the film as I had personally heard the song and found it emotionally unbelievable.”

Composer MM Cream also mentioned about the emotional vibe of the song, saying, “Rajamouli is very popular for making films with grandeur and richness that include action-packed scenes. Similarly, this film also has all the elements. And Rajamouli’s expertise has been successful in bringing out the emotions in the film. As the makers are not allowed to present anything related to the film before its release, I take some liberty to leak something about it. Janani RRR’s Soul And I can also say that Ajay sir is also the soul of the film.”

After the success of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli became a nationwide household name, has made another film on a large scale and is set to break many records. The film features a star-studded lineup apart from lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will appear in supporting roles.

Satyamev Jayate 2 review: John Abraham’s paisa vasool smoky action, issues left behind in masala overdose

Penn Studios has acquired theatrical distribution rights throughout North India and has also purchased worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will distribute the film in the North Territory.

This Telugu language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.

Ajay Devgan is ready for blockbuster year, 5 films releasing back to back in 7 months

Ajay Devgn will be seen in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi for only a short time?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not clash with Rajamouli’s RRR – Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ release date pushed ahead

The song ‘Nacho Nacho’ from the film “RRR” was released, fans jumped with joy!

RRR’s first song ‘Nacho Nacho’ to release on November 10 – Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s blast!

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan’s new look from the first blockbuster of 2022 “RRR” surfaced, teaser video

RRR Teaser Review: Powerful glimpse of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, Rajamouli will win hearts

Director Rajamouli gave a strong answer regarding the casting of Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt in RRR

PVR signs deal with SS Rajamouli, name changed – will now be known as ‘PVRRR’

‘RR’ team shares special picture wishing SS Rajamouli a happy birthday

Ajay Devgn – Alia Bhatt seen together on RRR poster, Unique clash with Gangubai, Ajay – Alia in both films

Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan’s RRR release date announced, this film will clash

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Rubina Dilaik Admits Being Offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Says Not Comfortable With Creepy Crawlers Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Anthem of the Year ‘Janani’ from RRR Released, Watch glimpses of Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 19:27 [IST]