Anthony Albanese defeats Scott Morrison; Peter Dutton poised to become Opposition Leader; independents Monique Ryan, Zoe Daniel, Allegra Spender take Coalition seats; Josh Frydenberg loses Kooyong; Green, teal vote surges across Australia

Anthony Albanese defeats Scott Morrison; Peter Dutton poised to become Opposition Chief; independents Monique Ryan, Zoe Daniel, Allegra Spender take Coalition seats; Josh Frydenberg loses Kooyong; Inexperienced, teal vote surges across Australia
Labor chief Anthony Albanese has claimed victory in a unprecedented federal election that has swept the Coalition out of energy whereas vaulting unbiased candidates into parliament to create a extra highly effective crossbench to negotiate with the brand new authorities.
Albanese is on observe to type authorities with a slender majority after seizing floor from the Liberals across japanese states and storming house in Western Australia late on election evening.
However greater than a dozen seats have been nonetheless doubtful at midnight and Labor insiders acknowledged the potential of governing in a hung parliament with help from a crossbench with extra Greens and independents.
“Tonight the Australian folks have voted for change,” Albanese informed the Labor trustworthy gathered on the Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL in Sydney’s inner-west.
“My Labor crew will work on daily basis to deliver Australians collectively.
“And I’ll lead a authorities worthy of the folks of Australia – a authorities as brave and hardworking and caring because the Australian individuals are themselves.”
