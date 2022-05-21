Anthony Albanese defeats Scott Morrison; Peter Dutton poised to become Opposition Leader; independents Monique Ryan, Zoe Daniel, Allegra Spender take Coalition seats; Josh Frydenberg loses Kooyong; Green, teal vote surges across Australia

Anthony Albanese defeats Scott Morrison; Peter Dutton poised to become Opposition Chief; independents Monique Ryan, Zoe Daniel, Allegra Spender take Coalition seats; Josh Frydenberg loses Kooyong; Inexperienced, teal vote surges across Australia



Labor chief Anthony Albanese has claimed victory in a unprecedented federal election that has swept the Coalition out of energy whereas vaulting unbiased candidates into parliament to create a extra highly effective crossbench to negotiate with the brand new authorities.

Albanese is on observe to type authorities with a slender majority after seizing floor from the Liberals across japanese states and storming house in Western Australia late on election evening.

Anthony Albanese, together with his accomplice Jodie Haydon and son Nathan, claiming victory on Saturday evening. “I’ll lead a authorities worthy of the folks of Australia,” he mentioned. Credit score:Janie Barrett

However greater than a dozen seats have been nonetheless doubtful at midnight and Labor insiders acknowledged the potential of governing in a hung parliament with help from a crossbench with extra Greens and independents.

“Tonight the Australian folks have voted for change,” Albanese informed the Labor trustworthy gathered on the Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL in Sydney’s inner-west.

“My Labor crew will work on daily basis to deliver Australians collectively.

“And I’ll lead a authorities worthy of the folks of Australia – a authorities as brave and hardworking and caring because the Australian individuals are themselves.”