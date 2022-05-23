World

Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister

15 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister
Written by admin
Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister

Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister

d12487abecb4b7ac089506103088fc99b5490546

Video: Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister

Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister

We’re sorry, this characteristic is at present unavailable. We’re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.

Anthony Albanese has been sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister. The speedy transition permitting the brand new PM to fly to Tokyo for Quad safety summit.

#Anthony #Albanese #sworn #Australias #31st #Prime #Minister

READ Also  Small plane makes emergency landing at Vernon Regional Airport

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment