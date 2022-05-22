Anthony Albanese to be sworn in; Peter Dutton to run for Liberal Party leadership; Dan Tehan, Karen Andrews consider tilt; PM-elect set to travel to Japan for Quad meeting;

Anthony Albanese to be sworn in; Peter Dutton to run for Liberal Party management; Dan Tehan, Karen Andrews consider tilt; PM-elect set to travel to Japan for Quad assembly;



The post-election evaluation continues this morning.

One of many first politicians to do the morning media rounds was NSW Treasurer Matt Kean.

The high-ranking Liberal, who’s a member of the occasion’s reasonable faction, mentioned his federal colleagues ought to revisit their 2030 emissions discount goal given what number of inner-city seats had been misplaced to climate-focused independents over the weekend.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean. Credit score:Nick Moir

The Coalition went into the election calling for a 26 to 28 per cent discount in carbon emissions by 2030. Lots of the “teal” independents campaigned on a 60 per cent discount.

“I feel that we want to have a powerful and decisive 2030 goal and we want to have sturdy and decisive targets to assist us to get there,” Kean instructed ABC Information Breakfast.

“What we noticed is that after the bushfires, after the floods, after the drought, that the neighborhood is seeing local weather change for what it’s – a generational crucial that wants sturdy and decisive motion.

“The Liberal Party can try this. We’ve completed it right here in NSW and, at a nationwide stage, we want to be sure that we’re placing ahead insurance policies that can see us take local weather change severely and seize the large alternatives which can be rising due to that transition to a low-carbon world economic system.”

The NSW treasurer remained tight-lipped when requested if Peter Dutton was one of the best particular person to take the Liberal Party ahead at a nationwide stage.

“That’s not a matter for me,” he mentioned. “It’s a matter for the federal occasion room.”